This 'Daily Show' compilation trolls Texas Senator Ted Cruz for overusing this Yiddish word

A spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim at PolitiFact on Thursday for attempting to undermine his assessment that Texas could arrest Democrats in its state legislature. “PolitiFact exists to carry water for the Democratic Party, so they’re not interested in the search for truth,” a spokesman said in a statement to Fox News. “Pretending that the law doesn’t clearly allow for the arrest and potential physical compulsion of delinquent legislators is patently absurd. This is yet another example of Politifact getting it wrong in their shameless attempt to make excuses for Democrat lies, under the false pretense of confirming facts.”