D.C.-born record producer Chucky Thompson, who made music with some of the biggest hip hop and R&B stars of the ’90s, has died according to multiple reports. Producer Young Guru broke the news on Monday and paid homage to Thompson, who mentored him early on at Bad Boy Records. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru wrote in a caption to a posted photo of himself and Thompson. “I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen....