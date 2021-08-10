Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill providing funding for “hard infrastructure” such as the nation’s roads, highways, bridges, and broadband facilities, one track of what Democrats have said is their two-track approach to enhancing the nation’s infrastructure.

All Democrats and 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, voted in favor of the bill — HR 3684, the INVEST in America Act, in a 69-30 vote.

“Today’s vote is evidence of what the Senate can accomplish when we put the interests of the country and the American people ahead of partisan differences,” said Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who, along with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), spearheaded the drive to pass the bill in a polarized Senate.

The legislation provides money to fund what is traditionally thought of as infrastructure, including about $73 billion dedicated to the country’s power grid and related infrastructure, $17 billion earmarked for waterways and ports, $55 billion for improvements to the nation’s water supply systems and $66 billion for railroad infrastructure, both freight and passenger rail.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the upper chamber would “immediately” turn its attention to passing Democrats’ second track for infrastructure, the larger $3.5 trillion budget resolution containing Democratic priorities targeting their climate and social infrastructure priorities, such as paid medical and family leave and universal pre-kindergarten for all 3- and four-year-old children.

Facing stiff Republican resistance, Democrats plan to use the budget reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority, to pass the massive bill.

“We will not take up a bill in the House until the Senate passes the bipartisan bill and a reconciliation bill,” Pelosi told reporters in June.

