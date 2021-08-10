Abbott asks hospitals to stop non-emergency procedures amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Tuesday asked hospitals to stop non-emergency medical procedures to free up space for COVID-19 coronavirus patients amid a rise of new infections.

Texas is averaging more than 10,000 new infections every day. In addition to limiting procedures, Abbott said he has asked to bring in additional medical personnel to hospitals, expand antibody infusion centers and make it easier to get a vaccine.

The Harris Health System in Houston, which is installing tents to treat an overflow of cases, said one in four patients at its two hospitals had tested positive for COVID-19. State data shows that the region including Austin has just six ICU beds for a population of nearly 2.4 million. The area including Dallas had just 100 ICU beds open for a population of more than 8 million.

Abbot said his request for hospitals to voluntarily scale back procedures “for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition” is meant to ensure that the state’s hospitals and residents “have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus.”

Abbott imposed a ban on mask mandates in May, preventing public entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government officials — from requiring mask-wearing.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat and elected official, said Monday evening he had filed a temporary restraining order against the ban, declaring that the governor lacks the legal authority to impose it.

“This is about ensuring there’s adequate medical resources and hospital bed capacity to take care of people with [coronavirus] and any other condition that requires medical care or hospitalization,” Jenkins wrote in a post on Twitter.

A children’s advocacy group also filed a lawsuit challenging Abbott’s order on Sunday.

The Dallas Independent School District will require, starting Tuesday, that all students and staff wear masks in school buildings, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Monday.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said in a statement late Monday said district-level officials who require students to wear masks could be subject to “financial consequences.”