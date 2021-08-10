Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Abbott asks hospitals to stop non-emergency procedures amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

Posted by 
Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Wn94_0bNoANTK00

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Tuesday asked hospitals to stop non-emergency medical procedures to free up space for COVID-19 coronavirus patients amid a rise of new infections.

Texas is averaging more than 10,000 new infections every day. In addition to limiting procedures, Abbott said he has asked to bring in additional medical personnel to hospitals, expand antibody infusion centers and make it easier to get a vaccine.

The Harris Health System in Houston, which is installing tents to treat an overflow of cases, said one in four patients at its two hospitals had tested positive for COVID-19. State data shows that the region including Austin has just six ICU beds for a population of nearly 2.4 million. The area including Dallas had just 100 ICU beds open for a population of more than 8 million.

Abbot said his request for hospitals to voluntarily scale back procedures “for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition” is meant to ensure that the state’s hospitals and residents “have the resources and support they need to mitigate the virus.”

Abbott imposed a ban on mask mandates in May, preventing public entities in Texas — including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities or government officials — from requiring mask-wearing.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, a Democrat and elected official, said Monday evening he had filed a temporary restraining order against the ban, declaring that the governor lacks the legal authority to impose it.

“This is about ensuring there’s adequate medical resources and hospital bed capacity to take care of people with [coronavirus] and any other condition that requires medical care or hospitalization,” Jenkins wrote in a post on Twitter.

A children’s advocacy group also filed a lawsuit challenging Abbott’s order on Sunday.

The Dallas Independent School District will require, starting Tuesday, that all students and staff wear masks in school buildings, Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said Monday.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said in a statement late Monday said district-level officials who require students to wear masks could be subject to “financial consequences.”


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping our world.

Comments / 32

Knowhere News

Knowhere News

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Knowhere is a news media organization powered by machine learning, and we strive to publish the most unbiased news stories. We use a combination of artificial intelligence-based tools and traditional reporting to discover, write, edit, fact-check, publish, and distribute daily newsletters to our readers. At present we publish two daily newsletters: The Brief is our global newsletter covering US-centric and global stories; The TC Brief is our first hyperlocal newsletter covering stories in the Treasure Coast region of Florida.

 https://knowherenews.com/us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospital Bed#Hospitalization#Republican#The Harris Health System#Icu#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
San Francisco, CAcitizensjournal.us

160 San Francisco Sheriffs’ Deputies Threaten To Resign Due To Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine

San Francisco officials recently announced that all city employees will have to be vaccinated or face possible termination. There are about 35,000 city employees. Religious exemptions or medical reasons may let some bypass the mandate, but those who refuse the shot and have no exemption will encounter consequences that could result in termination, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Two whistleblowers claim the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak among migrant children being housed at a facility in Texas

Two whistleblowers have alleged the Department of Health and Human Services instructed them to downplay a coronavirus outbreak amongst migrant children that were held at a facility in Fort Bliss, near El Paso, Texas. The outbreak is said to have occurred earlier this year in a complaint that was sent...
Public HealthDallas News

Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates will stand and here’s why

Maybe famous American observer and author of Democracy in America Alexis de Tocqueville said it best when he said, “There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.”. As county officials buck the governor’s order banning mask mandates, Texas is embarking...
Texas Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Texas county wins court order overriding governor’s mask ban

Local Texas officials trying to force people to wear masks to guard against the resurgent COVID-19 virus got a boost Tuesday from a state judge who sided with San Antonio’s top elected officials that state emergency powers laws don’t let the governor override local mask mandates. Governor Greg Abbott, a...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'Too little, too late': Texas Dems respond to Abbott's new COVID plan

Many Texas leaders aren't pleased with Gov. Greg Abbott's "late" COVID-19 response amid a surge in Texas. On Monday, August 9, Abbott announced he would call on the Texas Department of State Health Services to coordinate staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas healthcare facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations.
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas GOP Official Dies of COVID Days After Sharing Anti-Vaccine Meme

A Texas GOP official has died of COVID-19 just days after sharing a meme on Facebook criticizing the use of vaccines. H. Scott Apley, who was a Dickinson City councilman and member of the State Republican Executive Committee in Texas, shared a screenshot of a Tweet questioning the role and effectiveness of vaccinations in the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Former surgeon general says it's 'unconscionable' some states banning mask mandates in schools

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced the Florida Board of Education could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy his ban on masks. “I think you can’t tie the hands of schools and public health officials based on what you perceive to be the reality when your public health officials are telling you they need these tools,” said former surgeon general Jerome Adams.
Dallas County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Temporary Restraining Order Issued On Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order Banning Mask Mandates

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A District Court Judge in Dallas County issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday night, August 10, on Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning mask mandates by local governments and school districts. There was a hearing Tuesday afternoon, and Judge Tonya Parker made her ruling Tuesday night. Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted shortly after 9:00 p.m., “Moments ago, I received a copy of The Hon. Tonya Parker’s order enjoining @GovAbbott from stopping local mask requirements here. I’ll get feedback from health, education and business leaders tonight and in the morning with the anticipation of issuing an emergency order tomorrow.” Moments ago,...

Comments / 32

Community Policy