In less than a week, Missouri soccer will kick off a new season and a new era. And if preseason performances are anything to go off of, we’re in for a big year. After Bryan Blitz, the team’s first and only coach, retired at the end of last season, Stefanie Golan was brought in to take the helm. Golan was previously head coach at Minnesota, where she won three Big Ten titles. Before that, she coach Army to the program’s second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.