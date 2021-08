This is the Radio Boston rundown for August 12, 2021. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Yesterday, the Senate passed a $3.5 trillion spending package, right on the heels of Tuesday's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. But the work is far from over: now, lawmakers have to write legislation to determine what that money will go towards. The issue has split Democrats, as moderates want to pass the infrastructure bill as soon as possible while progressives want to make sure it covers all the programs and policies they're hoping for. Joining us to try to shed some light on the political calculus going on behind the scenes is Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey.