Even though our situation is way more normal this summer than it was last summer, it doesn't mean we need to completely ditch all drive-in events. You have to admit there is something magical, and old school, about packing the family into the car (or SUV) and driving to an event. You can set the AC how cold you want it, eat the snacks you want, drink the beverages you want (obviously, be responsible), talk to your friends or family without disturbing over people, etc.