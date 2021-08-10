Cancel
Chaffee County, CO

Letter to the Editor: Chaffee County Elections Have Integrity

By Community Contributor
arkvalleyvoice.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a ballot judge for the 2021 election, I’m writing to express my pride in the integrity of our election process. As a resident of Salida since 1998, I wanted to participate not only because I love our community and wanted to serve but also because I desired to witness firsthand every component of the system in an effort to feel confident about the outcome. In light of recent accusations, I thought it important to mention a few observations that gave me assurance about the procedures.

