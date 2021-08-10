Cancel
Rockwall County, TX

Rockwall Newcomers & Friends welcomes new members to join in all their fun

By Editor
Posted by 
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (August 10, 2021) If you love to meet new people, cook, read, craft or play games, Rockwall County Newcomers & Friends is for you!. Rockwall Newcomers is an active organization that meets the second Thursday of each month, September through May, at Occasions at Stone River, 1250 FM 2453 in Royse City. Occasions is a beautiful events venue just off I-30 that features a pond with swans and a meeting room large enough to hold the Newcomers whose membership is currently close to 200 ladies. The buffet-style lunches are delicious, and the programs are always entertaining.

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County.

