Rob Zombie Gives an Update on His ‘The Munsters’ Movie in New Instagram Post

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction on 1313 Mockingbird Lane has begun. Rob Zombie revealed a new photo of the set of The Munsters today via Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into what will soon become his version of the Munster family home. Though the photos give no real glimpse into what the set will actually look like, the director has certainly ramped up the hype for his reimagining of the classic — but unusual — television family.

