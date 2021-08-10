Rob Zombie Gives an Update on His ‘The Munsters’ Movie in New Instagram Post

With director Shawn Levy’s fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Ryan Reynolds about making the action comedy. During the interview, Reynolds talked about how they pulled off making the original movie, why he tries to make every scene 30% better, how people should be aware there are a lot of cameos and Easter eggs in the film, how he got Disney to let him make the Deadpool reaction video to Free Guy, his original idea for a short film with Deadpool, and more. In addition, he talked about the status of Deadpool 3, the percentage change it could be filming next year, the status of Clue with Jason Bateman, and what it’s been like filming the musical Spirited with Will Ferrell for Apple TV+.