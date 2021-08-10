National Night Out in the 49th Precinct. With the city and country rushing to reopen by July 4th, National Night out, the first Tuesday in August was also on the calendar. Comras Mall in Bronx Park East was the site of the 49th Precinct event. Tables were set up on both sides of the field for community organizations, groups, and government agencies. The stage was never completed, there was no band, the generator didn’t work so there was no sound, but still there was lot’s of fun to be had.