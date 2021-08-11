Days ahead of Garth Brooks concert, COVID-19 has Lincoln doctors 'scared, defeated and desperate'
A Lincoln pulmonologist said she and other doctors are "scared, defeated and desperate" because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Dr. Ali Piper of Nebraska Pulmonary Specialties made those comments Tuesday as the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that its risk dial will increase for the third week in a row, to the high-yellow level, a place it hasn't been since February.journalstar.com
