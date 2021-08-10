Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Developer said to be eyeing high-profile property near uptown

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A developer appears to be circling a high-profile site near uptown Charlotte for a major project.

[Security questions arise after shooting outside Midnight Diner]

Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development has filed pre-submittal development documents for the site. Multiple addresses are shown to be tied to the filing. One address listed in the project description is 1111 S. Tryon St.

The South Tryon address is not affiliated with any specific building location but when put into Google Maps, it pinpoints the heart of South Tryon Street next to Midnight Diner.

Multiple sources told the Charlotte Business Journal that Riverside is planning a project there.

(Watch the video below: Man shot outside Midnight Diner in South End, driven to hospital in Maserati)

