Idris Elba Cast in Upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel. Idris Elba will be voicing the character of Knuckles the red Echidna in the sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog. Idris Elba is currently starring in the number 1 box-office hit, The Suicide Squad. Next year, we’ll be hearing him in the sequel to the 2020 box-office hit, Sonic the Hedgehog, which was based on a popular video game. He’ll be assuming the role of Knuckles. If that wasn’t enough to get excited about, he’ll also be starring in the Netflix western The Harder They Fall. Earlier this year, audiences saw him in Concrete Cowboy. He was also discussed as a potential James Bond at one point. Is there anything this man can’t do?