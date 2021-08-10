Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona state senator resigns following arrest for sexual misconduct with minors

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

An Arizona state senator resigned on Tuesday after being arrested late last week for sexual misconduct with minors.

Sen. Tony Navarrete (D) submitted his resignation on Tuesday, which is effective immediately, according to a joint statement from Senate President Karen Fann (R) and Senate Democratic Leader Rebecca Rios (D).

The Senate leaders said they will notify Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and “the process will begin to find his replacement.”

“This was the right thing to do considering the serious allegations. We know that the Arizona Judicial Branch will deliver justice and pray for healing and support for all victims,” the statement said.

According to The Arizona Republic, the Maricopa Board of Supervisors will choose a replacement from a list submitted by the local Democratic Party of his district.

The replacement will finish Navarrete’s term, which was set to end in 2023. The new senator has to be a Democrat, the newspaper reports.

Navarrete was elected to the state Senate in 2018, and prior to served one two-year term in the House of Representatives.

Navarrete was arrested last Thursday and was held on a $50,000 bail after police found probable cause to arrest him for sexually assaulting a young male in 2019. He was charged with seven felonies related to sexual misconduct with a minor, attempted sexual conduct with a minor and molestation.

Over the past few days, Navarrete had faced a mountain of calls to resign, even from some of the state’s top Democrats.

“The charges against Senator Navarrete are serious and disturbing. The justice system must uncover all of the facts and enforce the law,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) tweeted Monday.

“It has been days now since these charges came to light and Senator Navarrete should resign immediately,” Kelly said.

Comments / 2

