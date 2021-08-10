Dr. Thomas Marshall joins Southern Family Dental
The team at Southern Family Dental Group announces the addition of Dr. Thomas Marshall, DMD to the practice. Southern Family Dental Group is a family-focused dental office that has served the Statesboro and surrounding area since 1978. Some of the services offered by Southern Family include dental exams, cleanings, fillings for all ages, teeth whitening, veneers, Invisalign clear aligners, dental implants, crowns, dentures, extractions, root canals and gum disease treatment.www.statesboroherald.com
Comments / 0