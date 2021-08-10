Cancel
Mexico drug cartel threatens prominent news anchor

By Karol Suarez
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Mexico City (CNN) — One of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels has threatened a prominent Mexican news anchor in a video message. In the video posted on Monday, a masked man claiming to be the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), threatens to track down and "get" Milenio TV anchor Azucena Uresti for her coverage of the cartel. Uresti regularly covers cartel violence and self-styled civilian militias formed to defend communities against organized crime in her nightly newscasts.

#Mexico#Drug Cartels#Organized Crime#Cjng#Milenio Tv#El Mencho#Milenio News#Milenio Media#Mexicans
