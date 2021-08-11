Weightlifting: Gainesville's Moon, Thornton win while competing as father-daughter in South Carolina

Leslie Moon Thornton, left, and her father Tim Moon, of Gainesville, win their divisions of the 'Holy City Armageddon' at the US Powerlifting Association's meet on July 24 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Gainesville’s Tim Moon and his daughter Leslie Moon Thornton, of Hoschton, took first place lifting in the United States Powerlifting Association’s ‘Holy City Armageddon’ on July 24 in Charleston, S.C.

Moon, the world-record holder on the bench press in the 50-and-over age group, won the bench press with a lift of 705 pounds. Meanwhile, Thornton, 28, won the women’s 132-pound class with a full-power total of 595 pounds.

Thornton won with personal-best totals of 220 pounds on the squat, 116 pounds on the bench press and 259 pounds on the dead lift.

Moon, 57, lifted competitively for the first time since earning his fifth Mr. Olympia victory in December in Las Vegas.

He started, in Charleston, by locking out on 661 pounds on his first attempt, then 705 on his second try.