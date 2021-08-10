Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Melanie Griffith celebrates 64th birthday with help from her daughters

By Jessica Napoli
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanie Griffith rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her two daughters. The "Working Girl" actress – whose birthday was on Monday – posted a sweet photo on social media of special balloons and flowers she received from her kids Dakota Johnson, 31, and Stella Banderas, 24. "I...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Fox News

Fox News

511K+
Followers
110K+
Post
492M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Steven Bauer
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Stella Banderas
Person
Melanie Griffith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Flowers#Instagram#Facetimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donna Mills' Daughter Chloe Who Looks Different from Mom but Inherited Her Elegance

Actress and producer Donna Mills is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter named Chloe. While they don't look alike, the young woman inherited her mom's timeless elegance. Donna Mills might be unmarried, but she is a proud mother who is happy to be untraditional in Hollywood. She carved out a path for herself and for her 26-year-old daughter, now residing in a beautiful home as she enjoys life with her small family.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Julia Roberts' Daughter, 16, Makes Red Carpet Debut With Dad Danny Moder

Father-daughter date night! Julia Roberts’ 16-year-old daughter, Hazel, attended the Thursday, July 15, Flag Day premiere with her dad, Danny Moder. The teenager rocked a lace shirtdress and black Mary Janes while posing for pictures on the red carpet. She accessorized with a necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail. Moder, 52, wore a black suit for his daughter’s red carpet debut.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Diana Ross' Son Evan & Wife Ashlee Simpson Celebrate Daughter Jagger's 6th Birthday with Princess-Themed Party

Diana Ross' son Evan Ross and his wife Ashlee Simpson demonstrated their love as proud parents by celebrating their daughter Jagger Snow Ross' sixth birthday enchantingly. Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson have both been successful in their respective careers. They also had a reality tv series, "Ashlee+Evan," in 2018. Yet, in their home, they're just parents who love their children.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Oliver Hudson shares emotional post as famous family show support

Oliver Hudson has an adoring family around him and has enjoyed an exciting career as an actor. Goldie Hawn's son is renowned for his sense of humour and fun social media posts, but last week he reflected on his childhood alongside an emotional message. The dad-of-three posted a picture of...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tim McGraw Posts Heartwarming Message to Daughter Maggie for Her Birthday

Country music star Tim McGraw is wishing his middle daughter, Maggie McGraw, a very happy birthday today (Thursday). Maggie is in the middle of three children belonging to Tim McGraw and his wife, fellow country star Faith Hill. Maggie McGraw turns 23-years-old today and birthday wishes are ringing out all across social media. She has one older sister, Gracie McGraw, and one younger sister, Audrey McGraw. The three girls share a tight bond together and often spend time with each other as well as their famous parents. With country music royalty as parents, Maggie has grown up in the spotlight — and that suits her just fine. The middle McGraw daughter has supermodel looks and attended Stanford University. She the total package with both brains and beauty in droves. She graduated from the prestigious west coast university in June 2020. At Stanford, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter studied climate control.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Grateful' Billy Joel shares photos of daughter for her 6th birthday

The Piano Man, 72, wished his daughter Della Rose a happy birthday Thursday with a series of Instagram photos (including ones of her sister Remy Anne, 3) and good wishes. "Happy 6th Birthday Della Rose!" he wrote in the caption. "On your birthday it reminds us of how grateful we are to have you in our lives. You and your sister have been our quarantine entertainment. There are no other people we would want to be stuck with at home!!! We love you more every day and year."

Comments / 2

Community Policy