POMEROY - On the morning of Monday, August 9, fire officials provided an update on the Lick Creek fire located 20 miles southwest of Clarkston and Green Ridge fire located 30 miles east of Walla Walla. According to the update, the two fires are now estimated at a combined 103,547 acres. Since Saturday, the Green Ridge Fire has grown by 7,736 acres and winds have pushed the Green Ridge Fire to merge with the Lick Creek Fire.