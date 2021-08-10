High Heat Impacts
The "Bermuda High" off the Southeast coast will continue to pump in the hot and humid air this week across the Susquehanna Valley. The combination of temperatures in the mid 90s and high humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for Wednesday & Thursday. It'll feel like 100to 104 each afternoon. Take it easy outside. There will be pop up showers and storms around each afternoon, but a better chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday as a cool front approaches. Behind that front we'll feel some relief from the heat over the weekend and into next week.www.wgal.com
