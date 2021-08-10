High Heat Impacts

Showers and thunderstorms will move across the Susquehanna Valley in advance of a cool front tonight. While a few storms could be heavy to severe that threat will diminish overnight. The front will be slow to clear our area tomorrow, thus keeping the threat of some more showers and a few thundershowers. Saturday will still be rather humid but not as hot as recent days. Behind the cool front, humidity and temperatures will lower for Sunday, which looks like a great day. Clouds and some humidity will start to return on Monday and we look for higher chances of rain as we move through the week. One thing is for sure, next week will not be hot.