Wells Fargo names fifth chairman for the period encompassing a scandal over 3.5 million fraudulent customer accounts

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 4 days ago

The bank’s board of directors said Charles Noski stepped down as chairman, effectively immediately, after 17 months in the post. Noski will retire from the board after 27 months of service on Sept. 30. Steven Black was elected as chairman, also effective immediately. He joined the board in April 2020.

journalnow.com

