Wells Fargo names fifth chairman for the period encompassing a scandal over 3.5 million fraudulent customer accounts

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,424.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,594,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000,000 after buying an additional 3,492,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.