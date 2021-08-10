Cancel
Brunswick County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brunswick; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL MECKLENBURG LUNENBURG...SOUTHWESTERN NOTTOWAY AND NORTHWESTERN BRUNSWICK COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nottoway to near Chase City. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Blackstone, Chase City, Victoria, Kenbridge, Lunenburg, Boydton, Kells Corner, Fort Pickett, Rehoboth, Dundas, Bacons Fork, Irby, Wilburn, Spanish Grove, Gills Corner, Murdocks, Forkland, The Falls, Fairview and Rogers Corner.

