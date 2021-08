If the Cubs and Brewers are actually able to play tonight – the weather looks bad – we may FINALLY get to see the return of Rowan Wick!. The dominating 28-year-old setup man, once thought to be the eventual successor to Craig Kimbrel, has been out for more than a calendar year while dealing with an oblique strain that mutated into other other issues in the rehab process (there is seemingly no baseball injury with wider possible durations of return, from a couple weeks to a year). But finally, after recovering and then working his way back up the farm system and showing the good stuff periodically at Iowa, he’s ready to return.