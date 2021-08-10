Cancel
Bureau County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for north central Illinois. Target Area: Bureau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Bureau County through 600 PM CDT At 547 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of La Moille to near Bureau Junction. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near DePue around 550 PM CDT. La Moille around 555 PM CDT. Spring Valley, Ladd and Dalzell around 600 PM CDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 58 and 73. Interstate 180 between mile markers 8 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

