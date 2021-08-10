Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lancaster; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LANCASTER AND SOUTHWESTERN YORK COUNTIES At 647 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Joy to Windsor to near Railroad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include York, Hanover, Weigelstown, Columbia, Mount Joy, Parkville, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, Shiloh, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, West York, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Codorus, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Manchester and Hallam. This includes Interstate 83 from mile markers 2 to 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

