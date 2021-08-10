Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Sauk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR GREEN...COLUMBIA...DANE AND EASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 546 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montello to near Brooklyn to near Monroe, moving south at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and Sauk City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Green County, WI
City
Sauk City, WI
City
Stoughton, WI
City
Monona, WI
City
Oregon, WI
City
Prairie Du Sac, WI
City
Montello, WI
City
Portage, WI
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Mount Horeb, WI
City
Windsor, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
State
Oregon State
City
Madison, WI
City
Reedsburg, WI
City
Waunakee, WI
City
Mcfarland, WI
City
Dane, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Columbus, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
City
Baraboo, WI
City
Fitchburg, WI
City
Monroe, WI
City
Brooklyn, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#South Wind#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Columbia#Eastern Sauk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...

Comments / 0

Community Policy