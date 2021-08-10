Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Green, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Green; Sauk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR GREEN...COLUMBIA...DANE AND EASTERN SAUK COUNTIES At 546 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montello to near Brooklyn to near Monroe, moving south at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Stoughton, Waunakee, Baraboo, Monroe, Verona, Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, McFarland, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Marshall and Sauk City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH