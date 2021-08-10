Special Weather Statement issued for Towns by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Towns A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN TOWNS COUNTY THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Young Harris, or near Hiawassee...moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hiawassee, Young Harris, Gumlog, Macedonia and Alexanders Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH