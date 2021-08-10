Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towns County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Towns by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Towns A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN TOWNS COUNTY THROUGH 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Young Harris, or near Hiawassee...moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hiawassee, Young Harris, Gumlog, Macedonia and Alexanders Mill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hiawassee, GA
City
Young Harris, GA
County
Towns County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Preparedness#Alexanders Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...

Comments / 0

Community Policy