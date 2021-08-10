Cancel
Oregon State

Already down to a battle between Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia for Oregon State starting quarterback? Beavers camp report, Day 4

By Nick Daschel
The Oregonian
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CORVALLIS – Observations and notes from Day 4 of Oregon State’s preseason football camp, Tuesday morning at Prothro Field:. Coach Jonathan Smith hasn’t said this, but this is becoming obvious to me: Oregon State’s starting quarterback chase has become a two-man battle between Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia. Heading into camp, there had to be wiggle room for others if Gebbia’s hamstring injury hadn’t fully healed, or if Noyer had trouble picking up OSU’s offense. Neither is the case. Both have looked the part of an experienced starting quarterback. Noyer has good zip on his passes, and appears in command. The only question with Gebbia is movement. He’s been fine in that respect.

