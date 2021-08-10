Tony Esposito, goaltending master of ‘butterfly’ saves on the ice, dies at 78

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Yesterday evening, the Chicago Blackhawks shook the hockey world when they announced the passing of Tony Esposito after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A goaltending legend, Esposito had a 16-year career in the NHL, the first of which he spent with the Montreal Canadiens. Back in those days, the Habs had so much depth in net that they had to choose between keeping veteran goalie 40-year-old Lorne Gump Worsley or brand-new goaltender Tony Esposito who had played 13 games with the Canadiens and been the back-up on the 1968-1969 cup winning Habs team. That’s how Esposito ended-up in Chicago, through the intra-league draft (or through waivers as it’s now called today). Meanwhile, the Habs started their next season with Worsley and Rogie Vachon in net.