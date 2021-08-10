Cancel
Tony Esposito, goaltending master of ‘butterfly’ saves on the ice, dies at 78

By Ben Sumner
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Esposito, the longtime Chicago Black Hawks goaltender whose acrobatic saves made him one of the top netminders of the 1970s, died Aug. 10 at 78. The cause was pancreatic cancer, according to a statement from the Chicago Blackhawks, as the team is now known. The statement did not say where he died.

