Regarding “Portland announces people can’t camp in forested areas during wildfire season, a move intended to protect homeless from fire” (July 28): When is the city going to start strictly prohibiting people camping in the Foster Floodplain Natural Area? Our family was one of about 60 households that were “moved out of harm’s way” to accommodate construction of the natural area, and we now live near the south border of the site. Since the area opened to the public in 2012, people have been camping there. Why is the threat of fire different this year? Last year, I believe, at least three fires were reported at the natural area.