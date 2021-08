A staple for some, evaporated milk — not to be confused with condensed milk — has a pretty inherently dichotomous name. Of course, entirely evaporated milk would be ... air? So it's safe to say that evaporated milk is plain milk which just so happens to have a high portion of it evaporated, reducing the consistency from a thin, milk-y texture to the viscous, rich ingredient that is now a standby in many pantries across the land. How do you use it? What does it taste like? Does it contain milk's nutritional benefits — and drawbacks? How exactly is it "evaporated"? Well, look no further. You've come to the right place.