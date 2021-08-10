Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Man Arrested For Setting Fire At John’s Roast Pork, Philadelphia Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man has been arrested for setting a fire at a popular cheesesteak joint early Tuesday morning. Police say they responded to a fire at John’s Roast Pork in South Philly at 3 a.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene and extinguished a pile of newspapers on fire.

Police say they received information that an individual matching the suspect’s description was seen at Front and South Streets.

The man was arrested and is facing arson charges and other related offenses.

The suspect’s identity has not been released at this time.

