Rep. Barry Moore released a statement regarding reports that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will require all active-duty military members to receive a COVID-19 vaccination regardless of health, age, or other factors. Rep. Thomas Massie introduced legislation to prohibit a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for troops. At a news conference, Austin said he would consult with medical professionals to implement a new policy, reported CNN. “But we won’t let grass grow under our feet,” he stated. “The President directed us to do something, and we’ll get after it.”