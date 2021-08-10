Kyle Kuzma, Aaron Holiday Excited for Potential of New-Look Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was a controversial player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the controversy wasn't always fair. After the arrival of Anthony Davis, Kuzma's role on the team was diminished and it led to a lack of confidence while on the floor. Regardless, Kuzma has retained his value over the years, and he is now off to Washington where he gets a fresh start with the Wizards. Of course, Kuzma was sent to Washington as part of the package deal for Russell Westbrook.