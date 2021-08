Redemption Nursery School, 8001 Bustleton Ave. (at Rhawn Street), will be hosting an open house on Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors will get to know the school, teachers and curriculum. All are welcome to tour the school. For more information about the school, visit www.redemptionphiladlephia.org/nursery-school. ••