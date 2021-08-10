Three intriguing options to fill out the Miami Heat’s roster
Seasons played: 12 | Age: 34 2020-21 stats (58 games): 4.8 PPG | 1.6 RPG | 33.5 3P% | 51.7 TS% | 7.2 PER Matthews has drawn interest from the Heat in the past, which has been a common theme among the free agents they've signed this offseason. Matthews signed a bi-annual exception with the Lakers last year, undergoing the least productive and efficient season of his career. He tallied career lows in points (4.8), rebounds (1.6) and player efficiency rating (7.2), among other statistics.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0