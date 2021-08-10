Cancel
Dak is Back Throwing Passes at Training Camp

By Pat Doney
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboys fans were treated to a welcome sight at training camp in Oxnard, California. Dak Prescott is back, sort of. Prescott lightly participated in the team's mock game -- the 11-on-11 portion of practice. Afterward he headed over to a side field where he threw about 30 passes, some close...

