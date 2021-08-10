Lakers Summer League Preview: The Knicks’ strong sophomores
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to stay out of the loss column in the Las Vegas Summer League, this time taking on the New York Knicks. They will be coming off an exciting, down-to-the-wire opening win on Sunday as two-way rookie Austin Reaves made a miraculous shot off an offensive rebound that put the Lakers ahead of the Suns 73-72 with 2.5 seconds left. Another win on Wednesday will only strengthen the team's chances at playing in the Las Vegas Summer League championship.www.lakers365.com
