NBA

Carmelo Anthony eyes championship as he begins stint with Los Angeles Lakers

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince being selected with the No. overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Anthony has been selected to 10 All-Star Games, six All-NBA teams, won the NBA's scoring title in 2013, and, just last season, moved to 10th place on the league's all-time career scoring list. And while Melo has racked up individual accolades, the most successful run any of his teams have had came over a decade ago, when he helped lead the Denver Nuggets to the 2009 Western Conference Finals.

