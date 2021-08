Hess is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Rockies in what's expected to be a bullpen day, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. With Trevor Rogers (personal) on the family medical emergency list and four other rotation options on the injured list, the Marlins will turn to their 17th different starting pitcher of the season in Hess, who has posted a 4.32 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings out of the bullpen. Prior to 2021, Hess had been working as a starter for the Orioles, so he could have a slightly longer leash than most relievers do when deployed as an "opener" in a bullpen game. Even so, don't expect Hess to work more than two or three frames before being pulled from the contest.