Utah senators split over infrastructure bill passage

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved a $1 trillion infrastructure plan on a 69-30 vote.

The bill, now headed to the House, is a big win for President Joe Biden’s “ Build Back Better ” priorities.

In a bitterly divided Washington, infrastructure is one of the few issues that can still garner a bipartisan crowd of supporters.

“We’ve worked long hard and collaboratively, to finish this important bipartisan bill,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the Associated Press .

The bill includes funding for a wide variety of projects, including investment in public transit, electric vehicle infrastructure, airport maintenance, weatherization, and clean water.

President Biden has set a goal for the U.S. economy to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Despite some Republicans celebrating the bill, Utah Republican senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee are split over their posture towards the plan.

“While this bill is not perfect—as is the case with a true compromise—it provides a once-in-a-generation investment in our country’s physical infrastructure without raising taxes,” Senator Romney wrote in a post.

“As one of the fastest growing states in the country, Utah is in serious need of additional infrastructure. This bill would provide Utah the funding to construct new, and rebuild and maintain, its existing roads and highways. It would also help our state mitigate drought conditions, prepare for and respond to wildfires, expand broadband to rural communities, and fulfill critical water needs—which includes funds to bring running water to a substantial part of Utah’s Navajo Nation. I’m proud to have helped negotiate this bill because it gave Utah a seat at the table and benefits Americans across the country.”

Utah’s other senator, Mike Lee, could not have a more opposite sentiment.

“I am sorely disappointed that the Senate chose to pass this irresponsible and so-called ‘infrastructure bill,” Lee said in a post.

“It drastically expands federal power; it increases spending without legitimate ‘pay-fors’; it exacerbates our already dangerous inflation; and it facilitates burdensome taxes and regulations that will hamper and harm our infrastructure. Ultimately, it will be the American people who will be forced to pay the exorbitant price.”

A Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate concluded the bill would increase the federal deficit by about $256 billion over the next decade. However, the CBO did not consider that $53 billion is expected to be saved because of the more than two dozen states (including Utah) that cut expanded unemployment benefits earlier than the federal deadline. Proponents of the bill also argue that there will be over $50 billion in economic growth from the funding.

If Democrats are able to garner enough support to get the bill to Joe Biden’s desk, next up would be a proposed $3.5 trillion package that is seeking to tackle child care, health care, education, and other administration priorities. That could prove a much tougher task, as the bipartisanship over spending is not likely to last long. “Democrats are asking for $3.5 trillion in new partisan spending—just an extraordinary amount of money,” Romney said in a seperate post last week. “There’s no reason Democrats should expect support from Republicans to raise the country’s debt limit to accommodate this reckless spending. My friends across the aisle are welcome to take full ownership of increasing our already out-of-control-debt.”

