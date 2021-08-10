Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don't and what's next

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9hCK_0bNo0cBy00

NEW YORK — (AP) — After months of holding on to power, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abruptly resigned Tuesday.

We take you through what happened and what's next:

REMIND ME — WHAT WAS HE ACCUSED OF?

Cuomo was under investigation for several things, but the prevailing issue leading to his resignation concerned sexual harassment allegations. An investigative report released last week said he sexually harassed 11 women, many of whom had worked for him or the state. Other issues in play in a state Assembly impeachment probe: how his administration handled data on COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes, his $5 million pandemic leadership book deal and whether friends and relatives were given special access to COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic.

CUOMO SAID HE WASN'T GOING ANYWHERE. WHY DID HE RESIGN NOW?

Cuomo has denied the most serious allegations against him and acknowledged Tuesday that his "instinct is to fight." But he said the impeachment process would take months and consume resources that should go toward "managing COVID, guarding against the delta variant, reopening upstate, fighting gun violence and saving New York City."

SO WHO'S IN CHARGE NOW?

Still Cuomo. His resignation won't take effect for two weeks. But Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is on deck to take over afterward.

WHY IS HE WAITING 14 DAYS TO LEAVE?

Cuomo said he wanted time for a "seamless” transition to the new administration. He declared Hochul could be caught up to speed in a timely fashion.

IF HE LEAVES OFFICE, WILL HE BE SAFE FROM CHARGES?

Prosecutors in Albany, Westchester and on Long Island have already said their investigations into whether Cuomo committed any crimes will continue. Cuomo might be hoping that prosecutors or the women who complained about his behavior might lose interest in pursuing a case now that he's out of office.

DOES CUOMO HAVE REGRETS?

He "deeply, deeply" apologized to the "11 women who I truly offended." But he continued to deny the most serious allegations outlined in the report and again blamed the allegations as misunderstandings attributed to "generational and cultural differences." Last week, he personally apologized to two accusers — ex-aide Charlotte Bennett and a wedding guest he was photographed kissing, Anna Ruch. On Tuesday, he added the unnamed New York State Police trooper who said he inappropriately touched her to the list.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Impeachment#Assembly#Covid#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
WSB Radio

James Hormel, first openly gay US ambassador, dead at 88

SAN FRANCISCO — James Hormel, the first openly gay U.S. ambassador, died Friday. He was 88. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Hormel’s death, CNN reported. The San Francisco resident was nominated to become the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg in 1997 by then-President Bill Clinton, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. His appointment was delayed for two years because of conservative opposition, but Clinton named Hormel to the post during a recess appointment, the newspaper reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy