Kids and COVID-19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally as more children and teachers head back to the classroom, the debate over whether to mask up shows no signs of slowing down. Governors in Texas and Florida have even forbidden school districts from putting mandates in place. Medical experts say the mandates are necessary to keep those too...

#Covid 19
Kids27 First News

Are kids more vulnerable to the delta variant of COVID-19?

(NEXSTAR) – Hospitals around the United States, especially in the South, are starting to fill back up again as the delta variant tears though the country. With previous waves of infection, we’ve been most worried about the elderly being vulnerable. Now, it’s younger people – even children – starting to show up in hospital beds.
KidsHuffingtonPost

More Kids Are Getting Sick With COVID-19, Top Pediatrics Group Finds

Nearly 72,000 children tested positive for COVID-19 last week, a “substantial” increase that troubles public health advocates amid the growing wave of infections linked to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus. The American Academy of Pediatrics released the figures on Tuesday, noting they were a nearly 85% increase...
Kidsladuenews.com

Kids and the COVID-19 Vaccine: What Parents Need to Know

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine – which I myself received in January – is now approved for children 12 and older and will soon be approved, likely by Emergency Use Authorization, for children between the ages of 2 and 11. EUA is used during a public health emergency and means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the vaccine is both safe and effective.
San Diego, CAKPBS

How Public Health Experts Protect Their Kids From COVID-19

As the more contagious Delta variant continues to circulate and cause more infections, even in kids, many parents are anxious about how to best protect their children. Especially since there’s no vaccine available for those under 12. The rules about what is and isn’t safe vary from one activity to another. So, we decided to ask experts in infectious disease and public health how they are keeping their own children safe.
KidsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Increased Nearsightedness in Kids

More children may have developed nearsightedness as an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests. An analysis of eye test data from nearly 2,000 Hong Kong school-age children revealed that the rate of nearsightedness that developed during the pandemic more than doubled what was found in a pre-pandemic study of children the same age, according to the report in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
Florida StatePosted by
hillcountrynews

Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID-19

The Sunshine State leads the nation in another alarming coronavirus statistic: kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Florida had 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
KidsPosted by
Fatherly

COVID-19 Cases Among Kids, Teens Surge by 84% This Past Week

Unfortunately, the United States is in the midst of a massive surge of the Delta variant of COVID-19. And new data shows that COVID-19 positivity rates among children and teenagers, specifically, have skyrocketed some 84 percent across the United States over the past week. New data from the American Academy...
Texas Statecbs19.tv

EXPERT ADVICE: Talking to kids about COVID-19

TEXAS, USA — Dr. Valerie Smith is a pediatrician who has seen firsthand how children are handling the pandemic. "Kids are used to wearing what adults tell them to, for the most part," Dr. Smith said. "Being told, ‘Hey, this is just a part of how we dress now,’ most kids have responded really well to that. It is by far more often the adults that I've encountered that really kind of struggle with or push back against the masks."
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Doctors seeing more kids with COVID-19 in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) – COVID-19 cases among children have been on the rise across the country. Just last week, the U.S saw almost 94,000 cases among kids. Here in Maryland, data shows the number of cases among children has been steadily rising since July. Among those 0 - 9 years, the state reported 67 new cases since yesterday, and 632 cases in just the past week.
Arizona Statewqcs.org

Arizona Doctor Urges School Mask Requirements After Her Child Was Exposed To COVID-19

A tweet from a doctor in Phoenix last week spoke to the frustrations a lot of parents are feeling right now as governors in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona continue to ban school districts from mandating masks. The tweet read, quote, "We have sacrificed so much for you over these past 18 months, and it took only three days for you to destroy one of the last things I was hanging onto - the ability to keep my kids safe." That tweet was from Dr. Christina Bergin. She said three days after her daughter started school, her 10-year-old was exposed to the virus, though thankfully not infected.
Indiana Statewrtv.com

COVID-19 vaccine and kids: What's the timeline?

INDIANAPOLIS — More than five percent of COVID-19 cases in Indiana right now are in Hoosiers ages zero to 11-years-old, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Pfizer remains the only vaccine approved through emergency use authorization for children ages 12 and up. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for ages 18 and older. Two of the three vaccines are in the midst of clinic trials for children under 12.
Pulaski County, KYCommonwealth Journal

Some decisions on kids should be left to parents

I'm going to do what I know is right to protect our children" ~ Governor Beshear. Ruminate on our governor's statement for a moment, after which this column should end before it begins. I'm opining anyway. Government, particularly as it relates to the current pandemic discourse, is fond of quoting science and statistical data that translates to mandates over your personal behavior. Sometimes, this approach is rational. For example, statistics reveal that driving, after consuming alcoholic beverages, impairs one's ability to operate a vehicle safely, putting others at risk of serious injury or death, including the driver. But other times, one must consider if mandates are truly driven by such analysis or is based on something else. Governor Beshear, as anyone with children in public schools knows, has recently issued a mandate that orders all children K-12, including teachers and staff, to wear a mask while indoors with few exemptions. He goes on to defend his mandate by citing science. Good. He should. But does the science support the mandate, or is it that "something else" we should consider? Let's have a look.
KidsHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Kids are 'collateral damage' as adults balk at COVID-19 vaccinations and masks

We are at a crossroads with respect to COVID-19 and its impact on children. Over the first year of the pandemic in the U.S., fewer than 6 percent of COVID-19 cases occurred among children, and most produced only minor symptoms. Unfortunately, the new delta variant of COVID-19 appears to be a game changer. Having practiced and done research in pediatric infectious diseases for more than 35 years, traveling the world studying and treating HIV/AIDS and many other epidemic infectious diseases, I am worried.
Florida StateNewsweek

Florida to Give Private School Vouchers for Kids Experiencing 'COVID-19 Harassment'

Florida's Board of Education on Friday approved private school vouchers for parents who feel their children are experiencing "COVID-19 harassment" from school district virus safety measures, the Associated Press reported. "'COVID-19 harassment' means any threatening, discriminatory, insulting, or dehumanizing verbal, written or physical conduct an individual student suffers in relation...

