'Cursive' for Chromebooks could finally be the digital notebook you wish you had
More and more of us are going completely digital these days, replacing our pens and paper with a tablet-and-stylus combo. With the right software and hardware, tablets could be the perfect medium for taking notes in class, illustrating, and doing everything a traditional PC can do. Sadly, decent apps for taking handwritten notes on Chromebooks are few and far between — most suffering from high input latency and random instability. It seems Google finally took note of the situation, as it now plans on giving students and artists a proper solution.www.androidpolice.com
