'Cursive' for Chromebooks could finally be the digital notebook you wish you had

By Kent Duke
Android Police
 3 days ago
More and more of us are going completely digital these days, replacing our pens and paper with a tablet-and-stylus combo. With the right software and hardware, tablets could be the perfect medium for taking notes in class, illustrating, and doing everything a traditional PC can do. Sadly, decent apps for taking handwritten notes on Chromebooks are few and far between — most suffering from high input latency and random instability. It seems Google finally took note of the situation, as it now plans on giving students and artists a proper solution.

www.androidpolice.com

This story was originally published . Trading in your old phone can be a great way to cut down the cost of a new handset, and that's all the more important when we're shopping for expensive phones like the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. With Samsung's latest models, it looks easier than ever to save a lot through trade-ins, thanks to the company letting you trade in up to four devices at once.

