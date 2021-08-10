'Cursive' for Chromebooks could finally be the digital notebook you wish you had

Between all the emails you get, and the files you store in Drive, it's not too difficult to start running low on the free storage Google allocates to your account. That's what leads many users to start coughing up a little cash for more space, whether you're looking to stretch out with 100GB, or maybe really get comfortable at the 200GB level. But for those with even greater needs, Google One's massive 2TB tier doesn't just come with deep storage reserves, but also offers a number of perks — extras like saving 10% in the Google Store. Now we're leaning about expanded access for one of those bonuses, as Google One's VPN becomes available in a number of new nations.