AC Interview: Sunshine Thomas-Bear + Annika Johnson
Recently, Associate Curator of Native American Art at the Joslyn Art Museum, Annika Johnson sat down with Sunshine Thomas-Bear, Director of the Angel DeCora Memorial Museum and Research Center and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, to talk about the history of the Ho-Chunk People and tribal museums’ essential role in reinvigorating cultural lifeways. Listen to the full conversation below and read through the transcript for links to additional resources. If you’re on the go, visit Amplify’s Anchor page to stream the discussion on your favorite podcasting platform.www.amplifyarts.org
