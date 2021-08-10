Cancel
Halifax County, NC

Halifax County sets date for Harvest Days

By Special to The Herald
Roanoke Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALIFAX — Halifax County government and Halifax County Cooperative Extension have set the date for the 2021 Harvest Days festival, according to a press release. After having to cancel last year’s event due to COVID, the county recently announced this year’s Harvest Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 4-H Rural Life Center, specifically for fourth and fifth grade students in any of the Halifax County public, charter, private or home schools. The public event will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9.

www.rrdailyherald.com

