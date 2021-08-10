Cancel
Orange County, CA

OC Schools Reopen for Fall Without Alternate Plans if COVID Outbreaks Hit

By Spencer Custodio
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
State public health officials apparently don’t have a plan to close down schools if COVID cases impact classrooms as the Delta variant spreads. Editor’s Note: As Orange County’s only nonprofit & nonpartisan newsroom, Voice of OC brings you the best, most comprehensive local Coronavirus news absolutely free. No ads, no paywalls. We need your help. Please, make a tax-deductible donation today to support your local news.

Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

Real EstatePosted by
Voice of OC

Jamieson: Increasing Densities in Single-Family Neighborhoods Would Increase Land Values, Make Housing More Expensive

Efforts by the California legislature to mandate increased densities for residential housing would make housing more expensive–the exact opposite of what lawmakers intend. This outcome would be truly tragic given the already high housing costs that disproportionately impact lower-income residents. Proponents of higher density, or “upzoning,” such as Chapman University’s...
PoliticsPosted by
Voice of OC

Statement on New Census Release Date

The following is a press release from an organization unaffiliated with Voice of OC. The views expressed here are not those of Voice of OC. “Yesterday the U.S. Census Bureau announced its plans to release 2020 census results on August 12, 2021. This long awaited dataset will still need to be reformatted by the California Statewide Database to a usable format and reallocate those in state detention to their last known address, which is expected to take an additional month. In the meantime, the Commission continues to collect Communities of Interest information from Californians until we have the appropriate dataset to begin line drawing. We still intend on petitioning the California Supreme Court for a January 14, 2022 deadline to submit final maps.”
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Holzmann: Orange County’s Fentanyl Crisis – We Need Action Now

Orange County is in the middle of a second deadly crisis in 2021. This time it is opioids, and especially the synthetic opioid fentanyl. 668 people died by overdose in 2020. 432 of them died with large amounts of fentanyl in their systems. This is a 262% increase from 2019 when 294 died. They came from all backgrounds; Rich or poor, from the beaches in Newport or Huntington to the suburbs of South County to Anaheim and Santa Ana. It affects all of us.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Santana: Confronting Orange County’s Third COVID Surge

When Orange County’s medical director for emergency services, Dr. Carl Shultz, sent out a dire warning last week about Covid-related ambulance calls spiking to levels that are “not sustainable,” the county’s top leaders largely stayed quiet. Just as they did last December and January, during the Winter COVID surge that...
Huntington Beach, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Wade and Rubio: Huntington Beach Police, OC District Attorney Re-Victimizing Two Transwomen

On October 9th, 2020, two transgender women were harassed and assaulted in Huntington Beach. Instead of arresting the perpetrators, the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) and the Orange County District Attorney (DA) are pressing felony charges against the victims, charges that could incarcerate them for years, just for defending themselves. The only positive here is that this case can’t be covered up. We have undeniable video evidence and court testimony that must compel the DA to drop the charges and get HBPD and the DA to institute civil rights reforms.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

Crowds Keep Coming to the OC Fair, and a Closer Look at the Crafters Village

The Orange County Fair is known as a summer favorite for its abundance in rides, unique food, crowds from nearby and faraway, and for offering a variety of talented performers such as the Peking Acrobats and hypnotist Mark Yuzuik. However, nestled in between the Plaza Stage and the Millennium Barn is the Crafters Village, where numerous vendors have set up shop to sell their own distinct goods. The Crafters Village highlights the talent of local and distant artisans with a number of different skills and expertise.

