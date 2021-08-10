Forecast is no help to firefighters

Warmer temperatures, low humidity and wind are the three worst conditions for fighting and controlling wildfires. And those three factors keep coming up in the forecast.

Most of the area will continue to see northwesterly wind gusts of30 to 45 mph through mid evening Tuesday but weaken overnight.

High temperatures Wednesday are very warm, reaching the upper 80s to mid-90s. Expect a dry day with relative humidity percentages in the teens and 20s. Winds will be generally 10 to 20 mph.

Another dry cold front with a stronger frontal push arrives Wednesday evening. Near this system, gusty westerly winds will develop to 30 to 40 mph.

Thursday, overall conditions will improve with weaker easterly winds and temperatures in the 75 to 85 degree range and the humidity will be higher in the 20 to 30 percent range. Warmer and dry conditions will continue through the weekend with temperatures approaching triple digits by Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Gusty winds at times through the evening. Mostly clear with a low of about 63.

Wednesday... Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. West southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.