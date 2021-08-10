Cancel
Howell, MI

Drag Queen Bingo canceled in Howell after community backlash

Drag Queen Bingo scheduled in conjunction with the Howell Melon Festival has been canceled after community backlash and critical comments of the event went viral on social media.

Related: Drag Queen Bingo causes Howell city leaders to cancel annual festival then compromise with no alcohol

Bradley Haas, who is the co-director of Beauty Beyond Drag Productions, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“We have made the decision for the safety of ourselves and our performers to cancel Drag Queen Bingo at the Howell Historic Theater … it is very unfortunate that this event has been overly politicized both by the far right and the far left,” Haas said.

Haas added, “the whole situation grew into a monster that we were not expecting.”

The Melon Festival has been held for 60 years, with the exception of last year due to COVID-19.

